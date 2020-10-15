April Gamiz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Fire affects Bethlehem supermarket, barber shop

October 15, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Andrew Scott
April Gamiz

A Thursday night fire affected at least two Bethlehem businesses.