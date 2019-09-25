Finding a Job at McDonald’s is Now as Simple as Asking Alexa

A World-First, McDonald’s Apply Thru helps you easily start your job application with your voice

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) McDonald’s Corporation is now working with a voice millions know and love. Alexa can now assist with the first step of a McDonald’s restaurant job application, helping drive talent attraction worldwide through the McDonald’s Apply Thru skill.

The world’s first voice-initiated application process, the McDonald’s Apply Thru is available today as part of the recently launched Made at McDonald’s global hiring campaign that seeks to drive applications worldwide.

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” said McDonald’s Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer David Fairhurst. “Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun. I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa.”

Thanks to Alexa, starting a job application is as simple as saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s.”

You can also use any device with the Google Assistant built-in by saying, “Ok Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru.” As the Apply Thru is further developed for the Google Assistant, the Action will be activated by simply saying, “Ok Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s.” The voice experience is available on Alexa and Google Assistant devices in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the U.K., and is expected to roll out to other countries in the coming months. After opening McDonald’s Apply Thru, all users need to jump-start their application process is answer a few basic questions ranging from their name, job area of interest and location. Potential applicants will receive a short text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue their application process.

“Alexa makes life easier, and we’re thrilled to see McDonald’s utilize voice to create a simpler, more convenient job application process for customers,” said Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Alexa. “With Apply Thru, customers can start the process for a job at their nearest McDonald’s restaurant – all they need to do is ask.”

This move is part of the company’s larger Made at McDonald’s campaign, which highlights all the opportunities a first job, part-time job or lifelong career at McDonald’s can create. In fact, in the U.S., 128,401 McDonald’s crew members have gone on to become nurses, 489,302 have made a career teaching and 2,403,460 have become entrepreneurs, according to a recent survey* completed by McDonald’s.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world and are committed to inspiring workplaces where everyone – from crew to C-suite – is equally supported and empowered to realize their full potential. This campaign underscores the ways jobs at McDonald’s restaurants help build skills, education and relationships that translate to new experiences. Whether crew members plan to enjoy a career at McDonald’s or in another industry, the skills made at McDonald’s restaurants are transferrable no matter what career path they choose.

With McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity education program, eligible employees at participating U.S. restaurants receive an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront college tuition assistance, access free education and career advising services and learn English as a second language so they are set up for future success. Later this year, McDonald’s intends to launch a career navigation app in the U.S. that will allow eligible employees and the communities in which McDonald’s serves the chance to explore careers at McDonald’s and in other industries like healthcare and IT.

To learn more about Made at McDonald’s, please visit mcdonalds.com/made.

*Made at McDonald’s Survey Methodology

Dynata conducted an online survey on behalf of McDonald’s among previous McDonald’s restaurant employees and specific professionals (Senior managers, Nurses, Engineers, IT professionals, Teachers, Small business owners and Marketers), 18+, who reside in the U.S., France, Germany, Australia, Canada and the U.K. between July 9-31, 2019. A total of 11,400 responses were collected. The online surveys are not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. The final number detailing former McDonald’s employees in each profession was managed by Development Economics and calculated by multiplying the incidence of people in each profession who reported being previous McDonald’s employees by the total number of people in each profession based on national labor statistics.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

