Find New Restaurants Opening Soon Around the Country!

Chandler, AZ – Pesto Italian Eatery

Pesto Italian Eatery, a build-your-own pasta concept, will open its first fast-casual restaurant in Chandler this fall. The authentic Italian eatery will give guests the opportunity to enjoy fresh, homemade pasta and sauces in a casual environment at an affordable price point, according to a release.

The Woodlands, TX – Whiskey Bar

Anticipation over the new Whiskey Bar at Dosey Doe Breakfast & BBQ restaurant has been bubbling for months. The new feature at The Woodlands restaurant was scheduled to open in June, but was put on ice for the summer due to the pandemic. Now, the Whiskey Bar will make its debut on Sept. 1 with a grand opening at noon.

Carmel, IN – Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Carmel is getting a Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria location this fall. The deep dish pizza icon is set to open a restaurant in October at 11435 Spring Mill Road, Suite 170. The pizzeria will be a carryout and delivery only location which includes curbside pick-up and catering services.

Spring, TX – Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest restaurant in Birnham Woods Spring. Following the brand’s recent openings in Katy Cinco Ranch, Tomball and Kingwood, the Birnham Woods Spring location marks the fourth Chicken Salad Chick to open in Houston this year, and 17th restaurant in the state of Texas overall.

Wilmington, DE – Le Cavalier

The highly anticipated new restaurant inside the historic Hotel du Pont in Wilmington is set to open its doors for dinner service starting September 1, 2020.

Sidney, NY – Cattleman’s Steakhouse and Lounge

Morris resident Shawn Zrowka, formerly of Pennsylvania, is swapping the rodeo ring for restaurants. Zrowka, 40, plans to open Cattleman’s Steakhouse and Lounge at 64-66 Main St., Sidney, later this month.

