Find comfort in Currency Exchange Cafe's soul bowl, and much more from Breakfast Queen

One of the things that makes writing this column exciting each month, is finding places that don't get sustained media attention but deserve your attention.

What separates independently owned restaurants from those that are part of groups or chains is almost always the welcome as soon as the door opens. These three hit the marks for hospitality and food.

Currency Exchange Cafe

To help my friend Doug Sohn, of Hot Doug's and a longtime Cubs fan, get over his playoffs trauma, I invited him to join me. He needed some comfort, and I had heard that Currency Exchange Cafe would be the place to find it. And it was.

First I'll tell you what we ate and then what we discovered about this extraordinary place, which is so much more than a coffee shop/restaurant.

The breakfast soul bowl has an egg, collard greens, potatoes and a choice of turkey or veggie sausage or bacon.

The French toast came with a strawberry compote and whipped cream.

Marcela's biscuit with homemade preserves was how we started and ended.

Finding out that the cafe, founded by Chicago artist and community activist Theaster Gates, supports city farming at Washington Park and the Comer Youth Center was eye-opening. Add to that locally sourced milk and eggs that are hormone-free, composting to address the food-waste problem and that it is a member of the Green Chicago Restaurant Coalition that I began with my friend Dan Rosenthal made my day.

The space was originally a currency exchange, and the signs from that business are here to connect to the past. Using repurposed materials adds to the mission.

Did we have a delicious and informative time? Don't we always?

P.S. Doug didn't cry once.

Of note: fast casual, street parking (unmetered), public and private events spaces, catering, reservations for parties of 5 or more.

Find it: 305 E. Garfield Blvd., 773-855-9163, www.currencyexchangecafe.com.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast all day; lunch begins at 11 a.m.

Smack Dab

Here was that greeting again. Smiles and welcome from everyone who looked toward the opening door.

I had heard about Christine Forster and Axel Erkenswick for a long time because they had pop-ups and sold baked goods at the Wellington Brown Line stop. When I learned that they had a brick and mortar, I headed out and found them in the corner of a recessed strip mall on Clark Street.

Because I'm always on the hunt for delicious breakfast sandwiches, I was hooked on the banner at the top of the menu that said "world famous egg biscuit sandwiches!" in all capital letters. I chose the one with scrambled egg on the cheesy biscuit with a swipe of mayo and bacon jam. After one bite, I thought they might be right.

There are other add-ons for nominal fees, like balsamic red onion jam, ham off the bone, spicy aji amarillo pepper and even an extra egg. Want something else instead of the biscuit? How about cheese herb cornbread or gluten free/vegan flax bread?

The quiche was tender and flavorful with a flaky crust.

The doughnuts that were coming out of the ovens were small, flavorful, dense and vegan!

Pull up a chair, and refill that coffee cup - you'll want to linger.

Of note: Fast casual, free parking, grab and go, delivery from several services, catering.

Find it: 6730 N. Clark St., Chicago, 847-241-9111, www.smackdabchicago.com

Hours: Closed Mondays, 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Also, Smack Dab To-Go, 945 W. Wellington Ave., 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday; Smack Dab Pop-Up, at Rogers Park Social, 6920 N. Glenwood Ave., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hendrickx Belgian Bread Crafter

There is something about bakery cases filled with beautiful and precious mini tarts and cakes and shelves stocked with crusty breads that immediately signals that you are about to have a delicious experience.

The few seats right inside the door were taken, and I was concerned that I'd have to wait to savor all these goodies. My friend Marc Sievers, a Chicago-based cookbook author (most recently of "Table for Two: Cooking and Entertaining for You and Your +1") and a regular here, told me to follow him as he headed into the kitchen. It was a wonderland of cooling racks filled with breads and people at work stations finishing the next round of pastries that would soon appear out front.

Right next to the kitchen entrance is a small room with more tables, which was perfect since I could still watch what was happening. Chef Renaud Hendrickx greeted us. Surely central casting for a movie about a Belgium bakery would have sent him right over. He charmed us and was glad we ordered a large slice of his country bread with butter and jam to begin our feast.

Gracious hospitality, almond croissant, quiche, a Belgian dark chocolate muffin and lots of coffee made this a new must on my list.

Of note: Fast casual, special-order cakes, delivery; street parking can be difficult.

Find it: 100 E. Walton St., 312-649-6717, www.hendrickxbakery.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Ina Pinkney is the former owner of renowned Chicago breakfast spot Ina's and now eats out for breakfast for her monthly column.

