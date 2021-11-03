Finally Restaurant Group Drives Sales Growth Thanks to Tattle’s Next-Level Guest Insight

Insight Provided by Tattle Has Proved Invaluable for the Group’s Flagship Rib & Chop House Concept

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) For Finally Restaurant Group, the Montana-based owner of notable small-town concepts like Rib & Chop House, creating extraordinary experiences for each of its customers starts with world-class hospitality. Whether it’s offering a one-of-a-kind Cajun twist on classic steakhouse favorites, or streamlining the menu to offer more of what their guests are craving, it all starts with understanding the metrics which move the guest satisfaction, and in turn, sales needle. Thanks to the Group’s partnership with Tattle , and the insights provided by the company’s advanced feedback platform, sales are on the rise.

“We’ve been using Tattle for a year now, and it’s been transformative for so many areas of our business, from recognizing where we’re getting credit on food quality, to menu simplification, and even how we pack items for pick-up,” said Yaron Goldman, CEO of Finally Restaurant Group. “We’re able to take the high-level insights and distill them into consumable operational action items for our team members. We know that when our teams focus on areas Tattle identifies as impactful, that sales rise.”

Since the partnership began in Q4 2020, Rib & Chop House’s Tattle scores, including guest satisfaction as a whole, have continued to improve, with a measurable decrease in incidents as well.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omni-channel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

The insights provided by Tattle have enabled Rib and Chop House leadership to:

Understand what they’re getting credit for, and reaffirm their focus on service, including being open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, a competitive advantage in their markets

Change to-go packaging, leading to product integrity being maintained for those guests taking the company’s premium steaks, pasta and other specialties for at-home dining

Streamline and simplify the menu; approximately one-third of the menu has undergone changes based on the feedback provided by Tattle

Recognize that an unwavering focus on cleanliness and sanitation is paying dividends with guest sentiment

Core benefits of the Tattle partnership include:

Omni-channel guest satisfaction measurement across Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

7% total guest feedback penetration and a 94.3% survey completion rate of a 50-60 question survey

Causation-based survey format to identify factors, i.e. Topping Distribution, that negatively impact an operational category, i.e. Accuracy

Leverages AI to identify and recommend high-impact operational categories for improvement across each location

Automated location-level Monthly Objectives that results in 84% probability of guest satisfaction increase

Incident Management System for guest recovery of 100% of guests using apology emails and rewards

“With guest transactions today more evenly distributed across ordering channels than ever before, the measurement of the guest experience has now become paramount for operators to deliver joy to guests,” says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. “Based on over 80M data points collected in 2021, delivery and take-out experience has shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, and dine-in showing a 7% decline in guest satisfaction since January 2021. Without on and off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI.”

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

About Finally Restaurant Group

At Finally Restaurant Group, we take pride in bringing our unique brand of customer service and great food to exceptional small towns across the US. Our staff is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences that raise the bar in each of our communities. We look at our guests more like family than as customers — doing our best to earn their business with each and every meal. As a company, we value the many contributions of our employees and we strive to provide advancement opportunities for our team. Through rigorous training, time-honored processes and a focus on building culture, we provide our staff with the foundation to deliver not only excellent food, but memorable dining adventures. Since our humble beginnings, we’ve opened numerous restaurants across the US, and we hope to continue with our fortunate success. We can’t say thank you enough to our loyal customers, our dedicated staff and the community members who make our small towns vibrant places to live.

