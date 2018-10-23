Final day: Dig out the recipe box — today is the last chance to enter the Tribune's 2018 cookie contest

Tuesday is your last chance to enter the Chicago Tribune's 2018 Holiday Cookie Contest. We are taking submissions online until 11:29 p.m. And voting online begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

If you've been waiting until the last minute to enter your favorite cookie recipe, consider this your final warning.

We're looking for a cookie recipe that you have created — unique cookies, those with a twist. Or maybe one passed down from your grandmother’s or great-aunt’s recipe box.

To enter, submit the recipe, describing why it is special, and a photo of the cookies (if you have one) to the Tribune on the contest page at chicagotribune.com/cookie.

You're competing for cash prizes and bragging rights, plus a visit to the Tribune's test kitchen.

For details on entering, the prizes, contest rules and photos of the cookies that have been entered so far, see the contest page.

Don’t see your recipe? Some entries may not have reached the Tribune. If you submitted an entry but do not see your recipe online, please contact Joe Gray promptly at 312-222-3532 or jxgray@chicagotribune.com.