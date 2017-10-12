Fight childhood cancer at Jenny's Kuali in Bethlehem

Savor Malaysian specialties while helping fight childhood cancer at a fundraiser Sunday at Jenny's Kuali in south Bethlehem.
Restaurant workers are volunteering their time to prepare and serve a four-course meal, with seatings at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., to benefit the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
The menu includes a bowl of soup (wontons filled with shrimp and pork in a clear broth), Malaysian spring roll, curry salmon and shrimp and a dessert (ice cream or kuih). Vegetarian options will be available.
Two years ago, the restaurant raised $1,500 for the organization, which is dedicated to making childhood cancer a national health priority.
Tickets are $25 and reservations must be made by Friday. The restaurant is at 102 E. Fourth St. Info: 610-758-8088.
