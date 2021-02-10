Fifth + Broadway Retail + Dining Opens March 4th

This transformative project has been years in the making and will deliver Nashville like never before

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brookfield Properties today announced the retail component of the transformative downtown Nashville mixed-use project Fifth + Broadway will begin its first tenant openings on March 4th, 2021. The event culminates a multiyear effort by Brookfield Properties and local developer Pat Emery on the former site of the Nashville Convention Center.

The tenants featured in Fifth + Broadway’s approximately 200,000 SF of restaurants and retail represent a dynamic mix of local legends that have made Music City a world class destination as well as some of the nation’s most exciting brands and eateries coming to downtown Nashville for the first time. Their new home is located in the heart of the city across from Bridgestone Arena and the Ryman Auditorium, alongside the 56,000 SF National Museum of African American Music which held its ribbon cutting in January and is now open to the public at Fifth + Broadway.

“Inspired by the once-in-a-generation potential of the project site, I initially sketched Fifth + Broadway’s design on the back of a napkin in my first meeting with Pat Emery,” said Dene Oliver, Chief Vision Officer, Development, Brookfield Properties. “To see it brought to life is awe inspiring. It captures all the magnetic energy and creativity of Nashville to craft a project that is truly unique and authentic to Nashville. It will be a special moment to watch the streets open and welcome visitors to Fifth + Broadway.”

“When we were selected to redevelop this site back in 2013, it was because there was a belief that we were the ones who could get the complex redevelopment of the old Convention Center done,” said Pat Emery, who originally won Metro’s RFQ for redevelopment of the site and partnered with a mixed-use developer with operations experience.

“Since then, we’ve collaborated closely with the City, the Convention Center Authority, and so many creative partners who are at the top of their industries, to create an unrivaled destination that truly transports guests and delivers an unforgettable experience that can be unique every time you visit,” Emery added. “Fifth + Broadway is a legacy achievement, and I’m proud that hard work and a commitment to this vision over the last eight years will now pay dividends for the people of Nashville.”

The following retail will call Fifth + Broadway home:

The following dining will call Fifth + Broadway home:

Late Spring Assembly Food Hall will open the South Hall eateries along with a rooftop concert venue and a full-service concept by Front Burner Society.

“Fifth + Broadway is Nashville like never before,” said Wendy Welch, Director, Mixed-use Development, Brookfield Properties. “Guests will feel like they are within a city within a city. The attention to detail is unmatched, from the landscaping to the signage, the intricate brickwork on the streets, the ease of access to parking. We wanted to create a project that Nashville can be proud of and give locals a reason to return downtown – we can’t wait for people to see what has been achieved here for the first time, and then come back for more and more experiences.”

Construction on Fifth + Broadway began in April of 2017. Led by Skanska USA , more than 7,000 workers have been involved in the construction of the project. The retail project component was designed by Gresham Smith as well as Gensler .

In addition to the soon-to-open retail, Fifth + Broadway also includes The Place at Fifth + Broadway , the tallest for rent apartment tower in the State that features 386 units, and 501 Commerce , a stunning Class-A office tower and the future global headquarters of AllianceBernstein . For ample access, Fifth + Broadway features more than 2,000 parking spaces, accessible on Broadway to the public.

The project’s retail and entertainment is accessed by spacious outdoor streetscapes and all tenants will adhere to the current city COVID-19 guidelines at opening.

