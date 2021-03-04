Fifth + Broadway Retail and Dining Opens in the Heart of Downtown Nashville

Meet Nashville’s next big thing: Fifth + Broadway’s 200,000 sf of entertainment raises the ceiling on what is possible in Music City

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brookfield Properties today celebrates a transformative moment for downtown Nashville – the opening of the retail component of the more than 6 acre downtown Nashville mixed-use project Fifth + Broadway . The event culminates a multiyear effort by Brookfield Properties and local developer Pat Emery on the former site of the Nashville Convention Center at the very heart of Music City.

The tenants featured in Fifth + Broadway’s approximately 200,000 SF of restaurants and retail represent a dynamic mix of local legends that have made Music City a world class destination as well as some of the nation’s most exciting brands and eateries coming to downtown Nashville for the first time. Their new home is located at the center of the city’s iconic downtown landmarks across from Bridgestone Arena and the Ryman Auditorium. The project also includes the 56,000 SF National Museum of African American Music which held its ribbon cutting in January and is now open to the public at Fifth + Broadway.

“Fifth + Broadway has been years in the making to ensure a transformative project that brings retail to downtown, delivers the National Museum of African American Music, and adds a new assortment of options and experiences to Nashville,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “As our hospitality industry returns, this will be another incredible destination to add to Music City and people coming back to visit will find the Nashville they remember is even better than before.”

“Fifth + Broadway builds on the strong identity of downtown as the neighborhood where everyone can find something special and uniquely Nashville, in an unprecedented way,” said Tom Turner, President and CEO, Nashville Downtown Partnership. “We’re more than excited to see Fifth + Broadway harness and amp up the energy of our downtown community of businesses, residents and employees, and to provide new reasons for all to discover and rediscover the downtown experience.”

Late Spring, Assembly Food Hall will open the South Hall, which encompasses 15 additional eateries, along with a rooftop concert venue and a full-service concept by Front Burner Society.

“Nashville – we are ready to welcome you to Fifth + Broadway,” said Tom Miller, General Manager of Fifth + Broadway. “So much heart and hard work has been put into making this something Nashville will be proud of. People returning to downtown, both local and visiting, will discover a destination unlike anything before in Nashville. Our team has been preparing for years to make the experience memorable with unmatched service and attention to detail. In the future will come programmed events and installations, which along with the best tenants, will keep people engaged, excited, and coming back again and again.”

Visiting Fifth + Broadway will be easy, its parking garages can hold 2,145 cars, which, if parked bumper to bumper, would stretch from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to the Nashville Zoo.

Construction on Fifth + Broadway began in April of 2017. Led by Skanska USA , more than 7,000 workers have been involved in the construction of the project. 98,500 cubic yards of concrete were used for this project—equal to 29 Olympic Swimming Pools. The retail project component was designed by Gresham Smith as well as Gensler .

In addition to the soon-to-open retail, Fifth + Broadway also includes The Place at Fifth + Broadway , the tallest for rent apartment tower in the State that features 386 units, and 501 Commerce , a stunning Class-A office tower and the future global headquarters of AllianceBernstein .

The project’s retail and entertainment is accessible by spacious outdoor streetscapes and all tenants will adhere to the current city COVID-19 guidelines at opening.

