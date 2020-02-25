Field Day Evolves With Strategic Hire and Launch of B2B Sales Follow-Up Platform

The new hire and launch will add even greater depth to the Field Day sales and marketing canvassing solution.

Marina del Rey, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Field Day, the enterprise field-marketing solution for retail and restaurant brands, has announced the addition of Byron Duncan to its growing leadership team. Duncan has been an industry field sales and marketing expert for the last 20 plus years, and the move comes as Field Day builds on its portfolio of services designed to help restaurant operators and retailers grow community-based customer engagement and support.

“Hiring Byron adds a timely and valuable piece to Field Day’s strategic puzzle as we evolve into furthering our commitment and effectiveness in driving field sales for retailers and restaurant brands,” said Alex Nocifera, Field Day’s Founder and CEO. “Byron brings some of the deepest field sales knowledge and expertise I’ve seen in the industry. His field experience, passion and conviction for helping brands succeed will provide a deep value to our partners.”

Byron spent a majority of his career providing field sales support to brands like Honey Baked Ham and FedEx Kinko’s. Through his work with Field Day, Byron will initially oversee the company’s new sales follow-up lead program and will work with restaurant and retail partners as a strategic guide.

“When I first met Alex and learned about Field Day at an industry conference in 2019, I immediately saw their value. Brands are missing out on the most important field attribute, which is leveraging the power of human-to-human interaction within their communities. Field Day has shown they have the ability to wake up communities with a proven method, resulting in better brand awareness and demand for their client products,” Duncan said. “Our next step is to help ensure that our partners have a strong follow-up process put in place for the leads and awareness we generate. This will allow us to further enhance that initial relationship-building contact and it’s been a program Field Day customers have been asking for from the team.”

Field Day works with large restaurant and retail brands to understand their sales and marketing challenges and goals. Field Day’s comprehensive solution tailors itself around brands’ objectives, leveraging an amalgamation of data, software and Field Day’s nationwide network of skilled brand ambassadors. Field Day’s ambassadors are trained and tasked with driving brand awareness and excitement to targeted local businesses using Field Day’s unique algorithmically assigned routes for the most optimized performance. To further support its restaurant and retail partners, Field Day’s new follow-up sales program will provide ongoing support for partners who lack the necessary resources to follow through and convert timely leads into long-term customers. All together Field Day has created the first comprehensive field marketing solution from lead generation to closing sales.

About Field Day

Field Day was founded in 2017 with the mission to empower multi-unit brands with the data, tools and people to dramatically improve their local field marketing efforts. The company is revolutionizing the way brands discover, activate, and measure field marketing, providing the first software-enabled field marketing solution for multi-unit brands to activate the last mile. For more information, visit http://www.fielddayapp.io .

