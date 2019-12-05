Field Day Doubles down on Strategic Partnerships Hires for 2020 Expansion

Local-store marketing exec Greg Wolff joins team as head of strategic partnerships.

Marina del Rey, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Field Day, the enterprise field marketing solution for retail and restaurant brands, has announced the addition of Greg Wolff to its growing team of strategic-partner leadership. Wolff is the second hire in the last 30-days to help lead the company’s sales efforts and drive field marketing value to strategic partners.



Field Day works with large retail and restaurant brands to understand their sales and marketing challenges and goals, and then aligns each objective with the solutions Field Day offers. Field Day’s nationwide network of thousands of brand ambassadors are tasked with driving brand awareness and excitement to targeted local businesses, so a navigational map is algorithmically developed highlighting which type of businesses to target within each assigned trade area.

“We believe 2020 will be a huge growth year for Field Day and our partners, which is why we are making investments now in our corporate team. We are fortunate to have Greg join our team because he understands local store marketing. No one tackles field and local-store marketing the way we do, and we pride ourselves on the ability to connect the dots between the brands our ambassadors represent and the consumer base they are trying to reach. I truly believe we have that magic-in-a-bottle solution that makes us a great partner for companies looking to grow sales.”

Wolff’s primary responsibilities will be to help existing customers successfully grow field marketing sales and efforts across the country, in addition to adding new strategic customers.

“Consumers today are facing what I call ‘inbox fatigue’ because they are being hit from every angle with digital advertising. The combination of the latest technology, coupled with the oldest form of communication, makes Field Day a great company for me to join,” Wolff said. “At the end of the day, it’s the human-to-human connection that matters most. I am excited about working with Field Day and being able to enhance those community connections for brands.”

Wolff served as strategic account and sales executive with Valassis for 18 years and was most recently national sales manager for Workplace Impact. Throughout his career, he has been focused on helping companies increase sales through strategic direct mail and guerilla marketing programs.

About Field Day

Field Day was founded in 2017 with the mission to empower multi-unit brands with the data, tools and people to dramatically improve their local field marketing efforts. The company is revolutionizing the way brands discover, activate, and measure field marketing, providing the first software-enabled field marketing solution for multi-unit brands to activate the last mile. For more information, visit http://www.fielddayapp.io .

Contact:

Valerie Killifer

valeriekillifer@gmail.com

502-216-4670