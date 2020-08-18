John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

With few visitors, Navy Pier to close down again to save money

August 18, 2020 | 4:58pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune

The pier will shut things down for fall and winter, then try again in the spring.