Ferraris and Italian fare come together, plus a farm dinner, Bourbon and Barbecue Fest and more

Labor Day weekend has come and gone, and with it, many summertime activities, but that doesn’t mean your to-do list is any less fun. From a dinner hosted by a chef-favorite farm to a gin pop-up to a beachside yoga brunch, there’s still plenty to do in the city.

1) If you like smoked meats and smoky drinks, head to Roscoe Village for the Chicago Bourbon & Barbecue Fest. In addition to live music, participate in ticketed tastings of barrel-aged Southern bourbon whiskey and food from vendors like Aussom Aussie Australian BBQ, BBQ King Smokehouse, Rancho Mirage and Tandoor Char House. $5 donation suggested. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 2000 W. Belmont Ave., 773-868-3010, bourbonandbbq.com

2) Combine brunch with yoga at Beach Please: Burn + Brunch at Shore Club. A ticket ensures you a 40-minute class and a coffee, tea or 312 Urban Wheat Ale after class; an additional 10 a.m. brunch reservation includes crepes and omelets. There’s also an option to add on bottomless mimosas. Tickets $30-$76. 9 a.m. Saturday, 1603 N. Lake Shore Drive, 312-635-8058, shoreclubchi.com

3) Food, drinks and luxury sports cars come together for a memorable night, when Italian Village partners with The Ferrari Club of America for its annual Ferrari Fest. Take pictures with more than 40 Ferraris while enjoying a buffet of Italian food, wine, espresso, cappuccino and more. Proceeds benefit the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Inspiration Corp., which helps homeless and impoverished people through social services, employment training and housing. $30/person. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. West Monroe Street between South Clark Street and South Dearborn Street, 312-332-7005, italianvillage-chicago.com

4) Head over to Revival Food Hall for Scofflaw’s one-night-only pop-up. Sip on select drinks from the Logan Square gin bar’s menu while listening to live music and chowing down on other offerings from Revival Food Hall vendors, which will all have extended hours. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7. 125 S. Clark St., 773-999-9411, revivalfoodhall.com

5) The city’s top restaurants tap Mick Klug Farm for its choice products, but now’s your chance to get to know the farmers directly. The farm is inviting guests to its Michigan home base for a night of locally grown, peak-season dining from Mick Klug, Finn’s Ranch, Green Acres, Petals Farm and others. The ticketed event kicks off with a Green City Market reception in Lincoln Park, with transportation to the farm itself. Once there, enjoy a farm tour, three-course, family-style dinner by chefs Paul Virant, Dana Cree, Pat Sheerin and others, wine from Black Star Farms and Cody Kresta Winery, plus beer and cider from Moody Tongue and Farmhouse, respectively. All proceeds benefit Green City Market. $225, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 5795 Scottsdale Road, St. Joseph, Mich.

