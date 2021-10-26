Females in Food Launches Corporate Partnership Program

Enables F&B Companies to Close the Gender Gap, Strengthen Culture & Engage the Best Talent

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Females in Food Community (FIF), the only professional and data driven platform dedicated to advancing women in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, is proud to launch its corporate partnership program. Designed for F&B corporations that are committed to strengthening company culture and adding talented women to leadership positions, Females in Food’s new corporate partnership program provides customized resources that allow brands to promote their DEI initiatives and job openings directly to qualified female candidates. The multifaceted corporate program enables companies to engage the best talent through education, business development and increased visibility. The benefits will be many for FIF’s corporate partners who are committed to designing and supporting a better workplace for women and working mothers, because advancing women isn’t just good for the industry, it’s simply good for business.

Females in Food was founded by Angela Dodd, a longtime food industry professional who, after many years of overcoming gender-biased challenges, began building her community and a professional platform to support the advancement of women in her field. “There is a significant lack of trust between corporations and female employees who don’t feel supported in their careers. Our program is designed to help companies close the equality gap, improve their culture, build trust and engage and retain the best talent,” said Angela Dodd, Founder of Females in Food. “We know women look for new jobs differently than men do, and Females in Food provides the tools necessary for companies to become employment destinations for gifted female leaders.”

Along with cultivating a powerful community of experienced women across every segment of F&B, Females in Food’s corporate partnership program takes a 360-degree approach to help companies increase gender diversity and attract high-level female talent. Corporate partners create an employer profile , where they can include any details that describe why their company is a rewarding place for women to work as well as job postings. Other resources provided to corporate partners include professional development tools and coaching, access to Females in Food’s growing database of talent, thought leadership and impact events, sponsored content creation, user testing and focus groups, and co-branded research and insights, to name a few.

To ensure that female voices are being heard, Females in Food also provides a safe space for employer profile reviews — written for women by women. Women who work in the F&B industry can anonymously rate current and previous employers on female friendliness factors, such as equal opportunities for both men and women, maternity and adoptive leave, and female representation in leadership with the intent of helping women find companies where they can achieve their goals.

Dodd continued, “It’s our goal to help women in F&B advance beyond the very real glass ceiling, but to get there we need corporations in our industry to join the movement to create long-lasting systemic change. Our professional network of experienced females in food is growing rapidly throughout the country, and our corporate partnership program presents an opportunity for companies to be a leader in change by creating an environment where women can thrive in their careers.”

For more information about the Females in Food Community, visit www.femalesinfood.community and follow @FemalesinFood.Community on Facebook and Instagram.

Founded in 2019 by an experienced food industry professional, Females in Food is a membership-based cause-driven community, data-driven platform and talent marketplace committed to closing the gender gap that exists at the top in the food and beverage industry. Through its initiatives, Females in Food empowers careers, provides visibility and tackles three fundamental, persistent challenges to parity and advancement: community, confidence, and equity. On a corporate level, Females in Food works with employers who are committed to designing and supporting a better workplace for women, as well as understand that the industry becomes more sustainable and profitable when women are equally represented at the top. For more information, visit https://www.femalesinfood.community .

