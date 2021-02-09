Feel the Love with Special Menu Items at Logan’s Roadhouse This Valentine’s Day Weekend

The Real American Roadhouse debuts Valentine’s Day Feature Menu, available Feb. 12-14 for dine-in, to-go and delivery

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting guests to grab that special someone and celebrate Valentine’s Day the Roadhouse way.

From Feb. 12-14, The Real American Roadhouse is offering a delicious Valentine’s Day Feature Menu, including an exclusive, premium entrée: 12-ounce Prime Rib, which is seasoned with Logan’s signature rub, slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order. Available for dine-in, to-go and delivery via logansroadhouse.com at participating locations, guests can enjoy a selection of high-quality fan favorites, such as Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins, Mozzarella Sticks, 8-ounce Filet Mignon, Mesquite Wood-Grilled Salmon, 16-ounce Hand-Cut Ribeye and more, in addition to Prime Rib. They can complete the meal with indulgent sides like, Bacon Mac N’ Cheese or Red Wine Sautéed Mushrooms, only available over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Looking for a fun date night? Logan’s is spreading the love from its lively bar, too! All wines, beers and margaritas from Logan’s regular beverage menu will be available, or guests can sip on a pink and festive cocktail perfect for the holiday – Prickly Pear Margarita.

“This Valentine’s Day weekend, we want guests to be able to safely experience the genuine hospitality that Logan’s Roadhouse offers,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing, Kristen Hohl. “With quality meats like our slow-roasted Prime Rib and delicious drinks on our Valentine’s Day Menu, Logan’s makes a great place to take a date this Valentine’s Day weekend. Our featured Valentine’s Day menu will also be available for our guests to enjoy at home by ordering pickup or delivery. However our guests choose, we can’t wait for them to celebrate in true Roadhouse fashion.”

To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

