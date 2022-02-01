Feel the Love at Logan’s Roadhouse this Valentine’s Day Weekend

The Real American Roadhouse offers Prime Rib, festive cocktails and Roadhouse Tailgate Special

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is making it easy to spoil your special someone this Valentine’s Day with a weekend-long celebration!

From Feb. 11-14, Logan’s is spreading the love by offering its fan-favorite Valentine’s Prime Rib dinner. Guests can romance the Roadhouse Way and enjoy a 12-ounce seasoned to perfection, USDA cut of slow-roasted, hand-carved to order Prime Rib. Each entrée is served with the choice of two sides, such as Logan’s Bacon Mac & Cheese or Sauteed Red Wine Garlic Mushrooms that are only available Valentine’s Day weekend.

To kick it up a notch, guests can get in the spirit of the holiday by sipping on a festive red or pink drink, such as the Rockin’ Strawberry Groupie and Prickly Pear ‘Rita. All wine and specialty cocktails from Logan’s regular beverage menu will be available, or guests can pour their heart out with a signature Logan’s Big Barrel of ice-cold beer.

“At Logan’s, we always strive to offer our guests a memorable experience with a delicious meal,” said SPB Hospitality Marketing Director Kristen Hohl. “This Valentine’s Day, we can’t wait to share the love with our specialty Prime Rib and fantastic drinks. Our featured menu will also be available to order to go through our new Logan’s Rewards app for those who want to have their date night at home.”

The Real American Roadhouse is also giving fans the opportunity to be the MVP of their football watch party with its Buy Two Get One Free Party Packs Roadhouse Tailgate Special from Feb. 7-13. Guests can choose from several tailgate party packs that are sure to score the winning touchdown. Party packs include Made-From-Scratch Potato Skins, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, Original Roadies, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Boneless Wings and Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs. To learn more about the Real American Roadhouse, visit logansroadhouse.com .

