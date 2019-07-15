Feel Brighter All Summer Long at Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Any handheld, any protein with GARBANZO fries and regular drink for just $9.99 through Aug. 31

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh’s menu is filled with scratch-made “wonderfood” – the perfect balance of delicious AND nutritious, and with the arrival of summer, the rapidly growing Mediterranean concept is inviting guests to eat better and feel brighter.

Summer is the perfect time to embrace the day, not sleep through it because of an afternoon gut-bomb, which is why GARBANZO has just debuted its new Feel Brighter Summer Bundle. Beginning today, guests can enjoy* any handheld (Laffa or pita) with any protein (grilled chicken, grilled top sirloin steak, authentic gyro meat, falafel or portobello) served with GARBANZO fries and a regular drink for only $9.99 all summer long! *No coupon required.

At such an amazing price, enjoying the Feel Brighter Summer Bundle should be a no-brainer. Plus, there’s no risk involved. With the Garbanzo Guarantee, you’re encouraged to take risks without the whole risky part. You have one job – to taste, savor and enjoy these magnificent handhelds. Garbanzo’s Guarantee ensures that if it isn’t right, they will remake it, refund your money or both … no questions asked.

“We don’t want you to have to trade flavor and health for nutritionally empty calories that leave you wanting an afternoon nap,” said Devin Handler, VP of marketing for the Denver-based chain. “Instead, we offer our handhelds, which are even portable so that you can feel brighter no matter where summer takes you. And with so many different protein options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. You really can’t go wrong with our Feel Brighter Summer Bundle. You may even feel a little lighter but definitely not in the wallet.”

This tasty special will only be available at this incredible price through Aug. 31. So, choose to feel brighter this summer and visit your favorite GARBANZO restaurant.

GARBANZO is a Fast Casual Magazine 2019 Top 5 Mover and Shaker brand that brings guilt-free, house-made cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment – all at a great value. All menu items are made from scratch at the restaurant and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from expertly grilled top-quality meats and crisp fresh salads to gyros, Laffa wraps and pillowy pita freshly baked throughout the day. GARBANZO is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners – and believes that if you eat better, you’ll feel brighter.

GARBANZO is headquartered in Colorado with 30 locations nationwide with many new units in development including its newest restaurant opening in the Denver International Airport in summer 2019. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

GARBANZO is one of the fastest-growing brands in the health-forward restaurant category. With strong all-around financial fundamentals, low start-up costs and desirable territories available throughout the U.S., GARBANZO is actively seeking qualified multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. For franchising information, email pita@eatgarbanzo.com or visit eatgarbanzofranchising.com.

GARBANZO: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

