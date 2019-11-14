Feed the Whole Posse with Cowboy Chicken’s Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package

Restaurant’s Turkey Giveback Promotion Shows Appreciation for First Responders with a Complete Thanksgiving Meal

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) When the holiday to-do list gets too long, Cowboy Chicken has an answer to the dinner dilemma with its Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package that’s crafted to feed a crowd. The wood-fired rotisserie chicken chain specializes in one particular bird year-round but for a limited time is offering turkey as a holiday treat.

The Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package, available until Jan. 1, 2020, includes one 10-12 pound turkey, Twice Baked Potaters

, an additional Wild West side, country-style stuffing, peach or apple cobbler and 12 rolls for $109.99. The meal serves 8-10 people and is perfect for a gathering of family or friends. Those not in need of the entire meal, can order a whole turkey by itself for $49.99 or a whole turkey sliced for $54.99.

Cowboy Chicken aims to treat each guest like family, providing honest, handcrafted food, both in its restaurants and at the family dinner table. In addition to the Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package, hungry guests also can order a variety of menu items for takeout or for catering a large party, including the restaurant’s new crispy drumsticks.

As a show of gratitude to first responders in the communities it serves, Cowboy Chicken also announces a turkey giveback promotion during Thanksgiving. Over Nov. 27 and 28, restaurant locations around the country will deliver complimentary Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Packages to local fire stations for on-duty firefighters to enjoy.

Plan ahead and order the Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package early as availability is limited. Guests can either call their closest Cowboy Chicken, order online at www.cowboychicken.com or use the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the App Store and Google Play. For more information, email catering@cowboychicken.com.

About Cowboy Chicken