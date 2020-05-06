Federal judge signals he’ll pave way for felon voting in Florida

May 6, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
John Raoux
A federal judge said he intends to lay out a process for the state to allow voting by felons who cannot afford to pay court-ordered “legal financial obligations,” after Florida elections officials failed to develop a procedure. The judge’s comments came at the end of an eight-day trial in a voting-rights lawsuit challenging a state law that requires felons who have served their time in prison to pay fees, fines, costs and restitution to be eligible to cast ballots.