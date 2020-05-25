Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Federal judge rules Florida ex-felons can vote despite fines or fees

May 25, 2020
Steven Lemongello, Mark Skoneki
A federal judge’s ruling released Sunday opens the door for hundreds of thousands of ex-felons to be able to vote in Florida despite owing fines and fees. Pending an appeal from Gov. DeSantis, the ruling on Amendment 4 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee is potentially one the largest expansions of the voter franchise in Florida history, and it comes just months before the state could play a deciding role in the November election for president.