Featured Stories from Restaurant Technology News – June 3, 2020

With $43 Million in New Funding, Slice Aims to Take a Bigger Piece of the Pizzeria Technology Pie

When it comes to pizzeria technology marketshare, solution provider Slice, which offers an ordering and marketing technology platform for local pizzerias and has already emerged as a leading player in this space, is well-positioned to grab an even bigger piece of the pie. The company just raised $43 million in Series C funding.

Founded in 2009, the New York-based company offers end-to-end technology services that include websites, marketing, online ordering, and payments to help local pizzerias provide customers with a digital experience that competes with the largest international pizza chains and food delivery apps. According to the company, these apps are currently accessed by nearly five million consumers.

Read more

Zuppler Rolls Out Next-Generation On-Premises Contactless Ordering Solution on Its Online Restaurant Menu Platform

Global food services software and services company Zuppler has launched Menu Anywhere On-Premise Contactless Ordering on the Zuppler “Menu Anywhere” Platform, offering an on-premises contactless ordering solution for the $900 billion US food service industry.

With applications for restaurants, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, live events – everywhere menus are provided – this new offering limits contacts between guests, wait-staff and the kitchen, allowing customers to use their mobile device to engage with digitally-enabled, dynamic menus that send orders directly to the kitchen, as well as pay their bills, bringing a much-desired, heightened level of safety to guests and staff.

Menu Anywhere On-Premise enables a personalized and highly interactive experience allowing customers to track the status of their orders, see prior orders and favorite items; while providing dining establishments the ability to serve guests with limited staff, update menus and specials in real-time, capture order history, encourage guests to enroll in loyalty programs, and allow for more efficient operations.

Read more

KFC Canada Selects Manthan’s Restaurant Analytics Platform to Optimize Business Operations and the Customer Experience

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc., announced today it has selected Manthan, a leading cloud-based AI and Analytics provider, as a strategic partner in their digital transformation journey.

Over the last number of years, KFC Canada, has been making digital the priority in every aspect of their business – from restaurant back-of-house efficiencies to digital ordering. With over 600 restaurants (and growing) across Canada and online sales continuing to be an exponential growth lever for the brand, speed to insights is critical to becoming an agile business.

“In our business, the ability to drive value and quickly adapt to changes in micro-demand is critical to optimizing various aspects of our business. The rich and contextual decision capabilities in Manthan make it easy for our business to know and respond to these opportunities so that our consumers can access our crave-worthy chicken faster and fresher than ever before,” said Reza Kouhang, Chief Financial Officer at KFC Canada.

Read more

HungerRush Focuses on Technology to Help Restaurants Increase and Optimize Digital Ordering

HungerRush , formerly Revention, has accelerated the development of its leading restaurant management system to focus on what restaurant owners need the most; optimized digital ordering, delivery, and take-out/pickup. The seamless integration between digital ordering and delivery features added to the company’s 20-year track record as a leading order management provider, quickly and easily moves restaurants into the new digital age.

“As we all adapt to the new normal during and after this health crisis, it’s exactly this technology that’s going to help restaurants compete for orders like never before,” said Perry Turbes, CEO of HungerRush. “HungerRush is committed to continuous innovation as we have seen digital ordering and delivery become a major slice of a restaurant’s business and anticipate that these channels will continue to grow exponentially.”

Read more

PathSpot Secures $6.5 Million For Restaurant Hygiene System that Monitors Handwashing and Improves Food Safety

Before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the restaurant industry, less than 25% of US restaurants’ handwashing practices were in compliance with FDA food code handwashing frequency requirements.

Now, needless to say, restaurants reopening amidst the global health crisis are taking a renewed interest in both staff and customer hygiene.

Most experts agree that ensuring proper handwashing and employee training will be critical in the new normal environment. That being the case, the timing could not be better for solution providers of restaurant hygiene management systems to grow their businesses.

One system that has proven especially effective in protecting against the threat and spread of illness is made by PathSpot Technologies, which this week secured $6.5 million in a Series A funding. The company was co-founded in 2017 by biomedical engineers Christine Schindler, who serves as CEO, and Dutch Waanders, who serves as CTO.

Read more

Webinar: Creating Customer Trust in the Food & Beverage Industry

The world is changing, and businesses in the food & beverage industry are under immense pressure to keep their customers happy, while remaining competitive.

Rapid transformation of delivery through apps and websites, curbside pickup, and new online meal kits have become the new norm. Yet this new foray into the digital world creates greater risk for fraud and abuse.

In this upcoming webinar, Forter CEO, Michael Reitblat, and Oliver Wyman Partner Joshua Gilbert take a closer look at evolving fraud trends in the food and beverage industry and sharing how businesses can pivot fraud prevention strategies to maintain top line revenue growth. Join the conversation live and learn:

Emerging fraud vectors that Quick Service Restaurants, Grocery Retail and Online Food Delivery Services should be aware of

Why real-time, automated fraud prevention is critical to helping your bottom line and creating customer trust

Recommendations to protect your business and customers from falling victim to fraud

LIVE WEBINAR: JUNE 4, 12PM EST

Click here to learn more and to register.