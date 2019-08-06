Feast with Your Family at Fajita Pete’s

Houston-based fajita delivery chain launches Fajitas for La Familia

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s is now offering fajitas for the whole family to enjoy with its new Fajitas for La Familia.

For a limited time, guests can indulge in 1.5 pounds of chicken fajitas, 12 hand-rolled tortillas, six chicken flautas, one medium guacamole, one large queso, one large salsa roja, chips, one quart of beans, one quart of rice, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and two orders of sopapillas for just $59.99 – which comes out to $30 in savings! Fajitas for La Familia is available for delivery, dine-in or pick-up.

“Fajitas for La Familia is our way of bringing families together,” said Founder and CEO Pedro Mora. “We believe family time should be cherished, so we created an option where we can incorporate our delicious fajitas, dessert and more for our guests to relish in while spending time with their families. Order it for delivery or pick-up and you can enjoy it at your own kitchen table.”

Fajita Pete’s offers fajitas with 100% certified Angus beef, chicken, veggies, shrimp or mixed and served with all the classics – grilled onions, jalapenos, shredded cheese pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, hand-rolled tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and chips and salsa.

The Houston-based fajita delivery chain currently has 13 locations across Texas. Additional locations are also opening this summer in Houston, College Station and League City.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

