Feast with a Friend at On The Border

The first Mexican casual dining brand to debut 2 for $22 deal nationally!

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Looking for the perfect dining option for two? On the Border is offering the ultimate meal deal for any duo with its new Border Feast for 2, just $22.

Beginning July 8, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand invites guests to take advantage of its new Border Feast for 2, which allows two guests to have two appetizers, two entrées and a dessert to share. To enjoy Border Feast for 2, guests order from any of these bold, border-style options:

Appetizers (2) – Chicken tortilla soup or side salad.

(2) – Chicken tortilla soup or side salad. Entrées (2) – Mexican Grilled Chicken; Border Queso Beef Enchiladas; Grande Taco Salad (beef or chicken); or Southwest Chicken Tacos, order of two.

(2) – Mexican Grilled Chicken; Border Queso Beef Enchiladas; Grande Taco Salad (beef or chicken); or Southwest Chicken Tacos, order of two. Dessert (1) – Sopapillas, order of 5.

“Whether it’s with a friend, a parent or a date, we want our guests to come together at On The Border, and Border Feast for 2 is our way of making that happen,” said Edithann Ramey, senior vice president of marketing. “We bring you great food, tasty drinks and freshly prepared food inspired by the bold flavors of the Border all for an affordable price. You won’t find a better value than our Border Feast.”

Each craveable Border Feast for 2 combination will pair perfectly with one of On the Border’s signature, ice-cold margaritas or beverage of your choice. Border Feast for 2 is only available for a limited time, so head into On The Border to indulge and start the fiesta, before it’s too late.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

