Kimberly Pierceall / The Virginian-Pilot
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Fearing riots and looting, Lynnhaven Mall shuts down early

June 1, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Jonathan Edwards
Kimberly Pierceall / The Virginian-Pilot

Lynnhaven Mall shut down early Monday, fearing rioters.