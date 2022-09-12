FB Society Names Brad Leist as New CFO

Experiential, Dallas-based hospitality collective chooses industry veteran to lead financial operations

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) FB Society , the creator of experiential and sought-after hospitality concepts, is proud to announce Brad Leist as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Leist most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Finance for Landry’s, a Houston-based gaming, restaurant, and hospitality group, and brings more than two decades of financial experience in the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries. Prior to Landry’s, he served as the Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP of Accounting and Finance for Ignite Restaurant Group for nearly six years.

“FB Society is a growth company with an exceptional senior leadership team, and we are excited for Brad to join us as we prepare for a record year of concept and revenue growth in 2023,” said Jack Gibbons, FB Society President and CEO. “Brad’s success and experience as a multi-concept CFO, his financial expertise and his outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the team.”

As CFO at Ignite, Leist drove company initiatives to test server hand-held devices, table-side payment, EMV and food delivery. He also coordinated the implementation of a new ERP system and centralized the company’s accounting, accounts payable and indirect tax functions to the corporate office from a third-party service provider, while leading cost control efforts to improve profitability and pay down company debt.

In his new role at FB Society, Leist aims to fortify the company’s financial foundation to facilitate the growth of existing concepts and support the development of new experiences. He will play a critical role in FB Society’s leadership team and spearhead several initiatives designed to elevate both the employee and guest experience.

“It is extremely exciting to join a company that has not only been phenomenally successful, but also has a tremendous opportunity for significant growth for many years to come,” said Leist. “I feel privileged to join such a great team and look forward to supporting the growth of FB Society’s portfolio of experiential concepts as we serve our guests, teams, community and stakeholders.”

FB Society was one of just a dozen Texas-based companies in the food and beverage industry to be included on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for 2022. The recognition joins several accolades for FB Society, including the recent recognition of Sixty Vines as a 2022 “Hot Concept” winner by Nation Restaurant News.

Leist has also served on the executive leadership team at Builders FirstSource and began his career in the audit practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a Texas native and earned his master’s degree in accounting from Texas A&M University.

About FB Society

Driven by a thriving culture and constant pursuit of perfection, FB Society is an award-winning operator of a fully integrated collection of brands uniquely positioned for long-term growth and success, driven by a leadership team focused on WHY. Known for its creativity, experiential approach, exquisite attention to detail, culinary innovation, and creation and development of emerging brands, FB Society now boasts a diverse portfolio of 10 restaurant brands across 25 locations, a one-of-a-kind food hall, Modern Pour premium catering, Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. and the not-for-profit Furlough Kitchen, with more concepts on the horizon. To learn more about FB Society, visit fb-society.com .

