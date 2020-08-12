Fazoli’s Unveils Brand’s First Ghost Kitchen Location in PREP Atlanta

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain adds chicken wings to signature menu lineup at ghost kitchen, available for delivery, carryout and catering only

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is now delivering its craveable, premium Italian dishes, and its new deep-fried chicken wings with signature sauces, at an incredible value to the Atlanta community in its first-ever ghost kitchen.

The iconic Italian brand teamed up with Impact Hospitality Group and owner Mike Lokhandwala to franchise a ghost kitchen facility at PREP Atlanta, located at 3781 Presidential Parkway, Ste. #FP301. This opening marks Fazoli’s first ghost kitchen space and first location in a major metropolitan area. It is the seventh Fazoli’s in Georgia and 216th systemwide.

PREP, an 83,500-square-foot culinary campus, houses multi-functional shared kitchen facilities featuring extensive equipment. In the space, stations are located in an open setting, or in private or flex stations. Fazoli’s fans in Atlanta can order delectable Italian dishes for delivery, carryout and catering only. Delivery is available through Fazolis.com and 11 third-party delivery partners throughout metro Atlanta.

To add to the excitement, Fazoli’s PREP Atlanta joins 10 company locations offering the brand’s latest in menu innovation – chicken wings.

WHAT: Fazoli’s opens first ghost kitchen in Atlanta.

WHEN: NOW OPEN!

WHERE: 3781 Presidential Parkway, Ste. #FP301 Atlanta, GA 30340

Atlanta’s new Fazoli’s is open for delivery daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For locations information, visit fazolis.com .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.