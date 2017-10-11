Fazoli’s Third Annual ‘National Signing Day’ Looks to Hire Over 500 New Team Members Across the Country

Hiring event to take place on October 24th from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. EST at 119 Fazoli’s locations

Indianapolis, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest fast casual Italian chain, is hosting its third annual ‘National Signing Day’ on October 24th, to be held at 119 participating locations, and with a goal to hire at least 500 team members in a single day. Last year’s second annual National Signing Day resulted in over 300 new hires for a variety of hourly positions across the country.

During the all day event, managers will review applications and conduct interviews, before making on-the-spot offers to hundreds of applicants. After 90 days of employment, new associates will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win one of five Beats Powerbeats 3 headphones, one of five Bose Soundlink wireless speakers or one of five Yeti water bottles. A “$90 after 90 days” signing bonus will also be offered to all new team members. Those interested in registering for National Signing Day can apply online at www.fazolisNSD.com or apply online anytime at http://recruiting.talentreef.com/fazolis.

“As a brand, Fazoli’s is rapidly growing, and we are looking for a unique way to differentiate ourselves from other brands in this competitive hiring environment,” said Dave Craig, Fazoli’s Vice President of Human Resources. “The success of last year’s National Signing Day showed that potential team members recognize Fazoli’s as both a great place to eat and to work.”

With nearly 220 restaurants in 26 states, Fazoli’s has refined its menu offerings to bring more flavor and customizable menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The brand has introduced a modernized menu in its 119 company-owned locations using premium ingredients and offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as “Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage,” and “Brownie Gelato Sundae.” The remaining 90 and all new franchised locations will feature the newly upgraded menu in early 2018.

Fazoli’s is proud to offer fast, fresh Italian to guests across the country. Connect with Fazoli’s online at www.fazolis.com, “follow” @Fazolis on Twitter, “like” us on Facebook, and sign up to become a Fazoli’s eFamily member by visiting fazolis.com/efamily.

One of the New York Post's five breakout fast-casual restaurants and a Fast Casual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli's franchisees are experiencing record sales growth.

