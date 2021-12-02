Fazoli’s Teams Up with UK’s Star Freshman Point Guard for First-Ever NIL Partnership

Iconic Italian brand signs first NCAA-sponsored athlete – TyTy Washington Jr. – and launches TyTy Trio, available through Dec. 19 at participating locations

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the Lexington-based brand known for serving premium Italian dishes at a great value – is showing support for the city it has proudly served for 33 years by teaming up with UK’s all-star freshman point guard!

The iconic Italian brand announced a new partnership with UK point guard Tyrone “TyTy” Washington Jr. to use his name, image and likeness in its first-ever NCAA sponsorship. The freshman from Phoenix is a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top point guards in the 2021 class.

“College basketball is more than just a sport in Kentucky – it’s a lifestyle,” said CEO Carl Howard. “Fazoli’s has a longstanding history in Lexington, so it’s a no-brainer that we unite with a talented Wildcat like TyTy for our first NIL partnership in our hometown. We’re thrilled to give the Big Blue Nation even more to cheer for this basketball season by featuring TyTy’s go-to Fazoli’s Favorite – classic, craveable Fettuccine Alfredo, an Arnold Palmer, and of course, our famous breadsticks.”

Through the partnership, Fazoli’s and Wildcat fans alike can enjoy the beginning of college basketball season with the TyTy Trio. Available at participating Lexington-area locations now through Dec. 19, the delectable new offering includes a regular Chicken Fettucine Alfredo, small half iced tea and half lemonade and two signature hot, fresh breadsticks for just $9.99.

