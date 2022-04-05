Fazoli’s Takes Menu Innovation to the Next Level with Launch of Lasagna Fest

18-layer Cheesy Double-Stack Lasagna, Triple Meat Lasagna and more available at iconic Italian brand from April 5 to June 26

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is amplifying its menu with even more one-of-a-kind savory Italian dishes with the launch of Lasagna Fest!

From April 5 through June 26, guests can indulge in these delicious Lasagna Fest menu items that put a unique spin on the traditional Italian staple:

Cheesy Double-Stack Lasagna – 18 towering layers of delicious pasta, ricotta, meat sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

Triple Meat Lasagna – Ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella topped with meat sauce, savory sliced Italian sausage and crispy chopped bacon.

To complement Fazoli’s new entrées, guests can enjoy The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Orange Cream Cheesecake – New York cheesecake swirled with creamy orange on a delicious graham cracker crust and topped with a citrus glaze – and the Orange Frost Italian Ice, made with candied orange syrup, vanilla ice cream and the brand’s signature Original Italian Ice. Plus, Fazoli’s is enhancing its 5 Under $5 menu with an all-new signature baked dish at an unmatched value – Lasagna & Fettuccine Bake, a craveable baked pasta combining two Fazoli’s Favorites with creamy fettuccine and indulgent meat lasagna, covered with mozzarella and provolone cheeses and baked.

“At Fazoli’s, we’re proud to keep our menu fresh with new craveable options,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jodie Conrad. “We want our guests to have the opportunity to experience our unique spins on classic Italian favorites. Plus, our limited-time orange desserts are the perfect way to cap off your visit on a sweet note. At Fazoli’s, the delicious options are endless!”

Fazoli’s Lasagna Fest is only available at participating locations. For more information about Fazoli’s or to find the location nearest you, visit www.fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Fazoli’s was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

