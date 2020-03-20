Fazoli’s Takes Aggressive Action With Franchisee Relief Program

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain rolls-out plan for royalty and ad fund relief

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – has proactively created a plan that gives franchisees royalty and ad fund relief during the COVD-19 crisis.

The company sent communication to franchisees outlining the emergency measures in response to the ongoing developments and expansion of the Coronavirus. The plan includes waiving royalties for March with repayment over a 10-month period. It also will suspend monthly marketing fees and includes local marketing strategies that emphasize off-premise channels, focusing on drive-thru, delivery and carry-out messaging.

“At Fazoli’s, we are all in this together and supporting our franchisees is one of our top priorities,” said Carl Howard, CEO of Fazoli’s. “While the restaurant industry is dealing with this rapidly changing landscape, we know we can get through this together. We are being smart and very proactive to make sure we all emerge from this challenge stronger than ever.”

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, and he was a recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.