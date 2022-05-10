Fazoli’s Strikes 13 Franchise Area Development Agreements in Q1, Sets Sights on 250-Unit Benchmark

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain signs franchise area development agreements to open 45 locations throughout the United States

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is bringing more of its craveable, premium Italian dishes to fans across the country as it closes out another high-performing quarter and approaches the 250-unit milestone.

President Doug Bostick announced today that the iconic Italian brand signed 13 franchise area development agreements in the first quarter of 2022 for 45 locations, increasing Fazoli’s unit count to over 250 once development is complete. The agreements include three new territories in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania, as well as plans to open additional units in existing markets — Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

“We’re excited to continue our strong growth in 2022 by expanding in familiar markets and entering new ones,” Bostick said. “New and legacy franchisees across the country have recognized Fazoli’s winning formula, which has resulted in exceptional sales numbers. We look forward to breaking ground on our newest developments and serving our famous breadsticks to fans across the country!”

Nearly 75 percent of all candidates who take part in a discovery day sign on to join the Fazoli’s Franchise Family. Last year, Fazoli’s signed a record 25 new groups for 75 locations. Building on its fast-paced franchise momentum, Fazoli’s has received several industry accolades, including being named a “Top Franchise Deal in 2021” by QSR Magazine, one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable and one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey at steve.bailey@fazolis.com or Director of Franchise Sales David Boatright at david.boatright@fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Fazoli’s was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and growth in same-store sales. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of management concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed from time to time by FAT Brands Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Fazoli’s

The post Fazoli’s Strikes 13 Franchise Area Development Agreements in Q1, Sets Sights on 250-Unit Benchmark first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.