Fazoli’s Sets Brand Records with Six Months of Historical Sales and Traffic

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain’s 14% sales increase and 10% traffic increase in November puts company locations in the 99th percentile nationally

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following its most successful summer in brand history, Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is continuing its incredible sales and traffic growth with a record-breaking November.

The iconic Italian brand closed out its sixth straight historical month with an impressive 14% sales increase, 10% increase in traffic and 217% increase in online ordering year-over-year, all of which put Fazoli’s in the 99th percentile nationally. From June through November, Fazoli’s six-month average sales numbers were up 15% and traffic was up 14%.

“Our recipe for success is simple,” said Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “We serve craveable Italian dishes at an incredible value and offer our guests the ultimate in service and convenience. We continue to drive record sales and traffic because we are always exploring new ways to innovate our menu and add even more value. We’ve made it easier for our guests to order the Fazoli’s menu items they crave by providing more layers of expediency and service. During this challenging time, we’ve proven our strength and resiliency and there’s no doubt Fazoli’s is here to stay.”

In late September, after conducive tests that showed nearly an 11% increase in sales at select locations, Fazoli’s added wings to its core menu at all company locations and launched its new virtual wing concept under the name Wingville. The new concept is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering and delivery. Since the full company launch in October, wings have brought in $350,000 at 56 company locations, and franchisees who are offering Wingville experienced nearly $100,000 in sales in November alone. By early spring of 2021, Fazoli’s wings will be available systemwide as part of the brand’s core menu. Fazoli’s franchisees are excited about the opportunity to drive additional sales and traffic, with nearly 25% opting to launch before the end of the year.

In addition to introducing wings, the brand has over a year of new concepts in the pipeline and continues to entice fans with indulgent, craveable comfort food at an unbeatable value. Maximizing on the success of its 5 Under $5 campaign that launched this summer, the brand has capitalized on the popularity of its signature baked dishes and added new flavors like Parmesan-crusted Alfredo Bake to the 5 Under $5 line-up. The 5 Under $5 promotion is a home run when it comes to value and variety. Likewise, following the overwhelming success of the limited-time offer Super Family Meal, which feeds eight guests for only $19.99, the brand has explored and tested additional opportunities to expand its family meal offerings and solve the dinner dilemma for guests. Creating popular family meal packages like the Meatball Lovers Family Meal and bundling pasta, pizza and wings at an incredible value make Fazoli’s a strong competitor in providing delectable options that satisfy every member of the family.

As Fazoli’s looks to close out 2020, the Italian chain has even more innovative plans for the future. Fazoli’s is kicking off 2021 with new lifestyle menu items that will allow the brand to broaden its appeal and provide delicious options that fit guests lifestyle and dietary needs. The addition of these new items to the brands core menu answer guests requests for delicious low-carb options and gluten free options, creating even more reasons for fans to visit Fazoli’s.

“2020 has been a challenging year, but we pivoted quickly, and sales and traffic soared,” Howard said. “With the combination of a strong leadership team and a commitment to innovation and excellence, Fazoli’s is poised for limitless success.”

For more information or to find the location nearest you, visit www.fazolis.com . For more information about franchise opportunities visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Fazoli's Sets Brand Records with Six Months of Historical Sales and Traffic first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.