Fazoli’s Selects Five Out of 5,000 Employees to be Named to All-American Team

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain honors five outstanding associates who excel personally and professionally

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s recently recognized five outstanding team members for the company’s All-American Team Award, which honors and rewards leading associates who epitomize the best-of-the-best from among the brand’s nearly 5,000 company and franchise associates across the country.

The iconic Italian brand has named these five associates to its 2020 All-American Team:

Jayla Pugh from Frankfort, Kentucky.

Christopher Joseph from Paducah, Kentucky.

Colt Dailey from Bridgeton, Missouri.

Miranda Martin from Bridgeton, Missouri.

Malorie Ottosen from Wausau, Wisconsin.

“We are very lucky to have such talented and dedicated individuals in the Fazoli’s Family,” said Vice President of Human Resources Dave Craig. “These five team members each play a huge role in making our company the best-in-class brand that it is, and we are so proud to recognize and reward their ongoing pursuit of excellence both personally and professionally. Each of them embody Fazoli’s mission, purpose and values in their day-to-day lives.”

All honorees received a $1,000 check, certificate of appreciation and a specially designed uniform that distinguishes them as Fazoli’s All-Americans.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

