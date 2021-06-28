Fazoli’s Prepares to Serve More Fans in Ohio with Highly Anticipated Zanesville Debut

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain is set to open in Zanesville in mid-August

Zanesville, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is bringing its craveable, premium Italian dishes available at an incredible value, and famous hot, fresh breadsticks to the Zanesville community this August!

The iconic Italian brand is set to begin construction on its first Zanesville restaurant this June. Located at 2600 Maple Ave., Fazoli’s will introduce its delectable, made-to-order Italian recipes and complimentary breadsticks in mid-summer. In the weeks ahead, Fazoli’s plans to hire up to 60 full and part-time team members for front and back of house.

“We can’t wait to give the Zanesville community a Fazoli’s to call their own,” said Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “Fazoli’s is incredibly popular in Ohio, so we couldn’t be more excited to continue to grow and bring our famous breadsticks and indulgent food to more Fazoli’s fans in the state. We have some exciting, community-focused plans for our grand opening, so we look forward to welcoming fans to our newest location and becoming an integral part of the Zanesville community!”

When the new 2,600-square-foot restaurant opens, it will be the 17th Fazoli’s in Ohio and 213th systemwide. For more information about Zanesville’s new Fazoli’s, visit www.fazolis.com .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from Fazoli’s

The post Fazoli’s Prepares to Serve More Fans in Ohio with Highly Anticipated Zanesville Debut first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.