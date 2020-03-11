Fazoli’s Prepares to Serve its Acclaimed, Signature Italian Dishes in Cartersville

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain set to open its doors in May

Cartersville, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is set to bring its fresh, craveable dishes to the Cartersville community when it opens in May!

Located at 21 South Dixie Ave., construction of the new 3,400-square-foot restaurant is currently underway. In addition to bringing delectable Italian dishes to the area, the iconic brand expects to hire 50-60 team members from the community to join the Fazoli’s family.

“We are really excited to open in Cartersville,” said Franchisee Amit Patel. “Fazoli’s sets itself apart from other quick-service concepts because it is a neighborhood Italian restaurant that serves premium, made-to-order dishes at a great value. We plan to hire an excellent team that will serve Fazoli’s indulgent food, unmatched tableside service and famous signature breadsticks. This opening will bring something special to the Cartersville community, and we look forward to seeing it quickly become a fan favorite.”

For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com .

For others looking to join the Fazoli’s family as a franchisee, the brand is seeking multi-unit operators across the U.S. to join its growing, successful franchise network. For more information about franchise opportunities visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com .

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, and he was a recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.