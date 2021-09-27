Fazoli’s Prepares to Celebrate Warrensburg Grand Opening

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain to host VIP celebratory event on Sept. 27 before opening doors to public on Sept. 28

Warrensburg, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is ready to open its doors and start serving its premium, delectable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks to the Warrensburg community!

To celebrate its highly anticipated debut, the iconic Italian brand will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new restaurant, located at 335 E. Russell Ave. , on Monday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. The Fazoli’s Warrensburg team will be joined by Senior Franchise Business Consultant Gregg Seipker and the Greater Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Fazoli’s will make its official debut and begin serving its craveable, made-to-order Italian dishes and complimentary breadsticks to eager fans! The Warrensburg Fazoli’s will mark the first location in Missouri to serve beer and wine to its dine-in guests.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and serve guests the ultimate dining experience,” said Franchisee Allison Kroeger. “There’s nothing like Fazoli’s delicious Italian food and famous breadsticks in this area. We can’t wait to celebrate and welcome the Warrensburg community to the Fazoli’s Fan Family.”

Warrensburg’s new Fazoli’s will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Fazoli’s or to view the full menu, visit www.fazolis.com .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

More from Fazoli’s

The post Fazoli’s Prepares to Celebrate Warrensburg Grand Opening first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.