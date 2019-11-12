Fazoli’s Off-Premise Upgrades and Ramped Up Franchise Development Lead to Successful Third Quarter

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain upgrades off-premise initiatives, ramps up remodels and expands brand’s footprint in Q3

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s – the brand known for serving premium Italian recipes at a great value – is tenaciously entering the final quarter of 2019 after successfully revamping a number of initiatives in Q3.

“As a dominant force in the industry, we have to continue to adapt and innovate to drive sales each quarter,” said Fazoli’s President and CEO Carl Howard. “In Q3, we focused on upgrading our off-premise initiatives, refreshing our locations and executing key franchise deals. We had yet another triumphant quarter, and I look forward to seeing how we continue our momentum through the end of the year.”

Always eager for opportunities to refine and perfect the guest experience, Fazoli’s has kicked off a new partnership with Olo that will expand its capabilities to streamline its mobile ordering in time for holiday catering and a busy shopping season when guests are in need of a quick, fresh and delicious dish. The brand is launching an integrated online ordering platform that delivers orders directly into the point of sale.

The iconic brand has embraced the change in consumerism, capitalizing on insight from its mobile app and loyalty program to evaluate guests purchase behavior and deliver the items they crave from Fazoli’s straight to their inbox and through the mobile app. This advanced data collection allows Fazoli’s to create custom offers and is another vehicle to share new limited-time offers and promotions with Fazoli’s most loyal fans.

Fazoli’s most recent systemwide brand refresh also shows how the brand is evolving and adapting to the busy, on-the-go consumer. The refresh features designated Pronto Pick-up areas and parking for carryout, delivery and catering orders. New technology, like the addition of self-ordering kiosks, offers guests added convenience and improves labor productivity. The brand has a goal of completing a total system remodel by the end of 2021. Currently, company locations in Bowling Green, Kentucky and Troy, Ohio are undergoing remodels, in addition to nine franchise locations, with several more in the pipeline.

With all of its new initiatives underway, Fazoli’s is on track for incredible growth. The brand is anticipating a record-breaking number of new franchise agreements. In the third quarter, it signed two deals – in Florida and Missouri – for a total of five new locations, with even more on the horizon to close out the year. Not only are new franchisees fueling the brand’s growth, legacy franchisees are also eager for opportunities to develop new restaurants. The most recent new opening was in Morristown, Tennessee, and it resulted in the second highest opening in brand history with opening week sales coming out to just over $90,000.

Interested franchisees can benefit largely from Fazoli’s current franchise offers. Until the end of the year, Fazoli’s is offering one of the best franchise incentives in the world and bringing new franchisees into the system. Seeking multi-unit operators across the U.S. to join its growing, successful franchise network, the new incentive program offers a guaranteed savings of at least $125,000 for franchisees developing at least three locations. Franchisees developing more than five locations will save over $200,000.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com .

