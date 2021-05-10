Fazoli’s Posts Another Astounding Period with April Sales Yielding 60% Increase YOY and 26% Increase Over 2019

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain sees April sales up 60% month-to-date and two-year sales comparisons up 26%

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s historical streak of double-digit month-over-month sales and traffic trends are showing no signs of slowing down as the best-in-class brand continues to prove it’s an industry leader with even more record-breaking numbers in April.

The renowned, Lexington-based brand saw a tremendous 60% sales and 56% traffic increase compared to the year prior. This is on top of the brand’s March sales increase of 75.7% compared to the year prior and 34.2% over 2019.

Fazoli’s commitment to providing a variety of fresh, craveable offerings at an unmatched value continues to be a significant sales and traffic driver with its 5 Under $5 promotion leading as the brand’s highest performing limited-time offer. The brand continues to drive menu innovation and offer guests delicious choices, evolving its 5 Under $5 lineup with new menu items to keep the campaign fresh. Guests have remained highly engaged in the promotion with April’s 5 Under $5 incidence making up nearly 15% of weekly sales. According to a recent survey by Stratos Innovation Group, Fazoli’s was the number one value brand in the country, which can be attributed to the brand’s Super Family Meals and loyalty offers provided to guests.

“Fazoli’s has seen sales and traffic skyrocket to all-time highs over the past year,” said Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “April proved to be no different with our brand dominating the industry. With our model metrics being so strong we are able to offer unapparelled value and quality. Our ongoing 5 Under $5 promotion is consistently yielding incredible results. It’s proof that craveable, delicious food and an incredible value offer are a winning strategy. Everything we’re doing is working. The numbers tell all – we’re outpacing our competitors because we offer a recipe for success that no one else can replicate.”

To learn about franchising with this record-breaking brand, visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey at steve.bailey@fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Fazoli’s Posts Another Astounding Period with April Sales Yielding 60% Increase YOY and 26% Increase Over 2019 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.