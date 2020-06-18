Fazoli’s Offers Value and Variety with New 5 Under $5

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain launches five craveable Italian dishes and signature breadsticks for under $5, available for a limited time

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is serving up variety and value with its newest 5 Under $5 promotion. From classic Italian favorites to delectable new baked dishes, there’s something for everyone, all for less than $5.

Available for a limited time, guests who visit Fazoli’s can enjoy these five delicious dishes, with its famous fresh breadsticks, all under $5:

Small Fettuccine Alfredo.

Small Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce.

Double Slice Pizza (Cheese or Pepperoni).

Chicken Parm Pasta Duo – Creamy Baked Fettuccine Alfredo, served alongside Italian favorite Baked Chicken Parmigiano.

Fettuccine and Ravioli Bake – Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo side-by-side with cheese-filled ravioli covered in marinara, baked with mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

“At Fazoli’s, we promise guests a premium meal with exceptional service at an unbeatable price,” said Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “The pandemic has created a difficult time for many, so we want to provide options that are both packed with flavor and value-conscious. For under $5, guests will receive craveable dishes. Plus, what really makes Fazoli’s unique – our signature, fresh-baked breadsticks. Our quality and value is second to none. You won’t find a better deal.”

For more information, visit fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.