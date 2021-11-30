Fazoli’s Names Five Outstanding Team Members to Brand’s Elite 2021 All-American Team

Iconic Italian brand recognizes five high-achieving team members from among 5,000 associates across the country

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s recently recognized the top restaurant leaders who work to solidify its best-in-class brand status by selecting five team members for the company’s All-American award!

This annual award honors its leading team members who epitomize the best-of-the-best from among the brand’s nearly 5,000 company and franchise associates across the country. All honorees received a $1,000 check, certificate of appreciation and a specially designed uniform that distinguishes them as Fazoli’s All-Americans.

The iconic Italian brand has named these five associates to its 2021 All-American Team:

Diego Urdaneta from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Henry Newsom from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

June Hall from Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Macayla Rand from Onalaska, Wisconsin.

Ryan Buckner from Muncie, Indiana.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to honor five talented and dedicated individuals making a difference in the Fazoli’s Family,” said Vice President of Human Resources Dave Craig. “These team members play a huge role in not only the success of their local restaurants but in setting our brand apart as an industry leader in service and excellence. Our winners embody Fazoli’s mission, purpose and values every day on and off the job. We are proud to recognize and reward their continued pursuit of excellence.”

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

