Fazoli’s Names Employees to All-American Team

America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain recognizes five team members for exceptional professional and personal accomplishments

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s today announced the five recipients of the company’s All-American Award, which honors and rewards Fazoli’s elite associates whose contributions and pursuit of excellence both on and off the job exemplify the brand’s mission, purpose and values. The All-American Team includes:

Desiree Brooks from Bridgeton, Mo.

Megan Rojas from Clarksville, Tenn.

Courtney Joyce from Normal, Ill.

Brandon Tish from Murray, Ky.

Aaron Feezor from Murray, Ky.

There are nearly 220 Fazoli’s locations across the country and only five associates are selected each year to receive Fazoli’s National All-American Team honors. In order to be recognized as an All-American, one must first be nominated by management and then undergo a rigorous review by a selection committee, which ultimately chooses the top five All Americans from hundreds of applications. The team member must be actively employed by Fazoli’s (either full or part-time), and demonstrate a commitment to excellence, both at work and in their personal endeavors.

“We’re dedicated to being a ‘best in class’ brand that continuously strives for excellence and that commitment extends to our team; our All Americans are truly ‘best in class,’” said Carl Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fazoli’s. “Our passionate guest-service-oriented team members create an atmosphere that sets us apart from other restaurant brands. We have so many employees that work together day-in and day-out to make sure each aspect of the Fazoli’s experience runs smoothly. As part of our company culture, we like to recognize those who go above and beyond to deliver unparalleled service to our guests. The All-American Team is our way to say ‘thank you’ and reward these outstanding individuals for their hard work.”

In addition to a round of applause for a job well done, Annual National All-American Team recipients will receive the following: all expenses-paid trip to Fazoli’s National Brand Conference, recognition at the President’s Award Dinner, $1,000 prize, personal letter from Fazoli’s CEO, certificate of achievement, Fazoli’s All-American Pin, special Fazoli’s uniform and a Pursuit of Excellence Spotlight at fazolis.com/allamerican

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018 American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

