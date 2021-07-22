Fazoli’s Meets the Dietary Needs of its Guests with New Partner – CertiStar

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain teams up with CertiStar to provide interactive menu that effectively protects guests with food allergies

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a renowned brand that’s committed to creating a menu that offers something for everyone, Fazoli’s is making it easier than ever for all guests to easily and confidently select the right craveable Italian dish with the help of its new partner – CertiStar

.

In an effort to provide a simpler and more reliable approach to accommodating special diets, CertiStar has taken food industry and food allergy data and matched it with smart technology to create an easy-to-use web platform that helps restaurants manage their menus, recipes and inventory.

Now, Fazoli’s online and dine-in menus include CertiStar’s features. Guests can view an innovative and fully interactive menu that helps them find items that fit their dietary and allergy needs.

“Fazoli’s has always shared nutritional and allergy information with guests,” said Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “We decided to partner with CertiStar to take this process to the next level and give our guests even more transparency in selecting their foods. While our previous method served its purpose, it didn’t give guests the opportunity to discover menu options that would work for their allergies outside of the eight major allergens. Fazoli’s has so many delicious offerings that cater to different lifestyle and dietary preferences, and we want our guests to be able to explore all of those options and feel assured in their selection. With CertiStar, Fazoli’s will truly be meeting the needs of all of our guests.”

“Many people suffer from food allergies, so CertiStar is on a mission to protect and improve the safety and dining experience of those who struggle with dietary restrictions,” said CertiStar President and CEO Shandee Chernow. “No matter where food is prepared or served, we want your customers to enjoy dining out, and for your staff to serve those guests with confidence. With more than 10% of Americans vulnerable to food allergies, restaurants like Fazoli’s are remaining ahead of the culinary curve by using the technology available to ensure allergen friendly choices alongside continued menu innovation.”

To learn more about Fazoli’s or to view the full menu, visit fazolis.com/nutritional-info .

About CertiStar

CertiStar

is on a mission to protect and improve the safety and dining experience of men, women and children vulnerable to food allergens. CertiStar knows how hard it is to run a busy kitchen safely, so the company is founded on its mission to help. Food allergies and intolerances are on the rise, with more than 32 million Americans suffering from food allergies, and as they become more widely recognized, restaurants and food service staff must understand their customer’s needs, reduce their liabilities and use the technology available to serve up allergen friendly choices with menu innovation. Featured in USA Today and Forbes, CertiStar is the premier menu solution for dietary restrictions in the Food & Beverage and Hospitality industries. To learn more about CertiStar, visit certistar.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

