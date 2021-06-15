Fazoli’s Makes its Highly Anticipated Mary Esther Debut

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain is now open

Mary Esther, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is now serving its delectable Italian dishes at an incredible value to the Mary Esther community!

Located at 180 Mary Esther Blvd., Fazoli’s celebrated its grand opening with local dignitaries on Monday, June 7. Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce President Ted Corcoran joined Fazoli’s Franchise Business Consultant Terry Moffit and Fazoli’s Franchisee Sam Parikh during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Now, Fazoli’s is open and serving its premium, craveable offerings and signature complimentary breadsticks to everyone in the area!

WHAT: Fazoli’s opens first restaurant in Mary Esther.

WHEN: Now open!



WHERE: 180 Mary Esther Blvd. in Mary Esther.

“There is nothing like Fazoli’s in Mary Esther, so we are thrilled to make our debut,” Parikh said. “We’ve hired an excellent team to join us in serving Fazoli’s craveable dishes and famous, hot fresh breadsticks to the Mary Esther community. We’re excited to welcome Fazoli’s fans to our new restaurant!”

Mary Esther’s new Fazoli’s is open Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy Fazoli’s premium Italian cuisine via dine-in, drive-thru or carryout. For more information, visit locations.fazolis.com/fl/mary-esther .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

