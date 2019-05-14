Fazoli’s Makes Highly Anticipated Return to Norco

America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain to celebrate grand opening May 14

Norco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s – America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain – is bringing its fast, fresh Italian food back to Norco!

Fazoli’s is committed to delivering delicious Italian food, including its famous signature breadsticks, at a great value, which is exactly what the Norco community can expect when the new restaurant opens its doors on Tuesday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Located at 1255 Hamner Ave., the new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Norco Chamber of Commerce starting at 4:30 p.m. To add to the excitement, Fazoli’s will make a $500 donation to Shelter for Change during the celebration.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Fazoli’s back to Norco,” said Franchisee Ajay Nandwani. “There’s nothing else like Fazoli’s and its signature breadsticks, which is one of the many reasons why the community voted for its return. The restaurant returns with a fresh new look, but the same delicious food and signature breadsticks fans love. We can’t wait to start serving everyone in the area and look forward to being a part of the community.”

Norco’s new Fazoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. This will be the second Fazoli’s in California and the 215th system-wide.

For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

