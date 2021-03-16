Fazoli’s Makes Highly Anticipated Orlando Debut

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain to celebrate official grand opening on Tuesday, March 16

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is set to start serving its craveable, premium Italian dishes at an incredible value and famous hot, fresh breadsticks to the Orlando community today!

Located at 1913 US-27, Fazoli’s celebrated its grand opening with local dignitaries yesterday. South Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Colby joined Fazoli’s Franchise Operations Director Wayne Wright and Fazoli’s Franchisee Matt Clift in an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Now, Fazoli’s is ready to open its doors to the Clermont community!

WHAT: Fazoli’s opens first Orlando restaurant in Clermont.

WHEN: Now open!

WHERE: 1913 US-27, Clermont, FL 34711

“There’s nothing quite like Fazoli’s in the Clermont community,” Clift said. “So we’re thrilled to show everyone in the area what this iconic brand has to offer. My family moved here from Kentucky, and after going to Fazoli’s for 30 years, it was a shock to find out there wasn’t one in town. It’s a place I’m proud and excited to take my grandkids and the rest of my family, and I feel sure others in Clermont will feel the same way. We are excited to officially open our doors today and start serving Fazoli’s delicious dishes and signature complimentary breadsticks to everyone in the community!”

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and will always be the top priority for Fazoli’s. Fazoli’s always operates with the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness, and recently, its restaurants have taken even greater measures to ensure the safety of its guests and team members.

Clermont’s new Fazoli’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests will be able to visit for dine-in, drive-thru or carryout. This marks the second Fazoli’s in Florida and 213th systemwide. For more information, visit locations.fazolis.com/fl/clermont .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticcks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

