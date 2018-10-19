Fazoli’s Make Its Oregon Debut in Woodburn

Local husband and wife franchisees bring America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain to Oregon

Woodburn, OR (RestaurantNews.com) Woodburn residents; prepare to fall in love because Fazoli’s is making its Oregon debut and bringing the best breadsticks you’ve ever tasted to 105 Arney Road in Woodburn on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Fazoli’s – America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain – is committed to delivering delicious Italian food, including its famous signature breadsticks, at a great value, which is exactly what Woodburn and surrounding communities can expect when the new restaurant opens its doors on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

“There’s nothing else like Fazoli’s and its signature breadsticks, so my wife and I couldn’t be more excited to bring this amazing brand to Oregon and to introduce it to our neighbors in Woodburn,” said Franchise Owner Jim Pavelek. “I am a fourth generation Oregonian and my family is from the Woodburn and Mt Angel communities. I have no doubt that everyone is going to love Fazoli’s and we are very proud to introduce Oregon and the Pacific Northwest to this incredible restaurant brand. We also look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

Fazoli’s is conveniently located near the entrance to the Woodburn Outlet Mall. The new restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

At Fazoli’s, life really is better with breadsticks. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates over 215 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018 American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

