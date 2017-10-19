Fazoli’s To Make Debut In Connecticut With New Milldale Restaurant

America’s Largest Italian Fast Casual Chain To Open First Northeast Location Oct. 24

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest fast casual Italian chain, announced today the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Milldale, Connecticut. Located at 1875 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, the new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with the Southington Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 23 at 4:30 p.m. and will officially open to the public on October 24. The Milldale restaurant marks Fazoli’s first location in the state.

Fazoli’s debut restaurant in Connecticut is owned and operated by the TA Restaurant Group, a division of TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) and operator of the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands. The group has plans to open three more restaurants, with one set to open before the end of the year in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and the others slated for early 2018 openings in Monroe, Michigan and San Antonio, Texas.

“Fazoli’s debut in the Northeast is a reflection of the brand’s continuous growth and development,” said Sam Nelson, Vice President of Franchise Recruitment and Development. “Fazoli’s freshly prepared Italian cuisine is perfect for both interstate travelers and local residents on-the-go. We are excited to introduce the residents of Connecticut to fast, fresh Italian done the right way.”

With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s has refined its menu offerings to bring more flavor and menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The brand has introduced a modernized menu in its 119 company-owned locations using premium ingredients and offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as “Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage,” and “Brownie Gelato Sundae.” The remaining 91 and all new franchised locations will feature the newly upgraded menu in early 2018.

The Milldale location will serve guests from 10a.m. to 10p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com or call 860-621-0106. Local residents are encouraged to join the Fazoli’s eFamily to receive the latest happenings and deals from their local restaurant by signing up at fazolis.com/efamily.

As a testament to its achievements, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new system-wide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Sam Nelson, vice president of franchise recruitment and development, at 1-800-446-4368 or sam.nelson@fazolis.com.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is America’s largest Italian fast casual chain, serving freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of the New York Post’s five breakout fast casual restaurants and a FastCasual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150