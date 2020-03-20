Fazoli’s Launches Special Discounted Offer to Help Support Its Industry Family

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain is offering a special deal – $2.99 Spaghetti and Drink – to help its restaurant family during these unprecedented times

, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is doing what it can to help its restaurant industry family.

Beginning today, March 19, Fazoli’s is offering all restaurant workers an industry special: Regular Spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara and a small drink for $2.99. This offer is only available through the drive-thru. Guests must show their restaurant name tag, uniform or pay stub to take advantage of the restaurant industry offer.

“This pandemic has created a situation unlike any of us have seen in our lifetimes, and unfortunately, our industry is one that will continue to bear the brunt of the impact,” said CEO Carl Howard. “As a brand, we want to do what we can to help those in our restaurant industry family, and also help drive occasions to our restaurants to sustain our own managers and crew during this difficult time.”

For more information, visit fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, and he was a recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.