Fazoli’s Launches Mobile Ordering And Loyalty App In Morehead & Maysville

Guests Can Download App to Receive Free Baked Spaghetti and Reward Points

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest elevated quick service Italian chain, announced the launch of its first app-based loyalty program with mobile ordering capabilities for all Morehead and Maysville, Kentucky guests. Fans in Morehead and Maysville who download and sign up for Fazoli’s Rewards will get a free Baked Spaghetti and will receive a $5 coupon for every 50 points earned, with one point earned for each dollar spent. In addition, users can conveniently place and pay for an online order for pick up in-restaurant.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our mobile loyalty app to provide our guests with even greater convenience and value when eating out,” said Dan Markwell, Fazoli’s franchisee. “At Fazoli’s, we understand that time and value are important for our guests, so we are always looking for ways to improve our experience of offering freshly prepared delicious Italian cuisine for families.”

The launch of the app-based loyalty program allows Fazoli’s to shape personalized offers that attract and engage more meaningfully with loyal guests. The Fazoli’s app is available for iOS and Android users and can be downloaded on the Apple Store and Google Play store. For more information on how to download and use the app, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzEZ1rT8H_c&feature=youtu.be.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is America’s largest Italian fast casual chain, serving freshly prepared entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of the New York Post’s five breakout fast casual restaurants and a FastCasual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

