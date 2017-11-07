Fazoli’s Launches Mobile Ordering And Loyalty App To Enhance Brand Experience

America’s Largest Fast Casual Italian Chain Continues to Capitalize on the Growing Off-Premise Dining Segment

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest fast casual Italian chain, announced the launch of its first app-based loyalty program with mobile ordering capabilities. Users that download and sign up for Fazoli’s Rewards* will get a free Baked Spaghetti and will receive a $5 coupon for every 50 points earned, with one point earned for each dollar spent. In addition, users can conveniently find their nearest Fazoli’s restaurant, as well as place and pay for an online order for pick up in-restaurant. Since the app has gone live, Fazoli’s has seen a customer participation rate growth of 20% each week, with a conversion rate of nearly 60% usage.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first mobile loyalty app to provide our guests with even greater convenience when eating out,” said Carl Howard, Chief Executive Officer of Fazoli’s. “At Fazoli’s, we’re constantly looking for ways to elevate the brand experience, and this new technology will not only reward Fazoli’s fans and entice them to keep coming back for more, but will also drive long-term profitability for our franchisees.”

The launch of the app-based loyalty program allows Fazoli’s to shape personalized offers that attract and engage more meaningfully with loyal guests across multiple markets. Once the app is fully rolled out in all markets, Fazoli’s plans to add additional functionality including gift card purchasing and sharing, among other options.

*Fazoli’s Rewards is currently available at corporate locations only. Participating franchise locations expect to roll out the loyalty program by Spring 2018.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants in 26 states, Fazoli’s is America’s largest Italian fast casual chain, serving freshly prepared entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of the New York Post’s five breakout fast casual restaurants and a FastCasual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

Contact:

Courtney Whelan

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwhelan@fish-consulting.com